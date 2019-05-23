Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Girl's Day's Minah shows confidence in a sleek, high fashion pictorial with 'Esquire'

AKP STAFF

Girl's Day's Minah, currently greeting viewers as the lovable Uhm Da Da in SBS's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama 'My Absolute Boyfriend', has shed the down-to-earth, working female image of her drama for a sleek, high fashion pictorial.

In the pictorial, Minah oozed with confidence as she took on dynamic poses and expressions to match her chic, experimental fashion styles. Afterward during her interview, Minah talked about taking a hiatus of about 2 years in order to recuperate and rediscover herself. She said, "It's not about whether or not there's something special about me or not. I feel it's important to say to oneself, 'I'm not a special person'." 

You can find even more of Minah's solo pictorial cuts in the June issue of 'Esquire'.

  1. Minah
jkc124 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

damn she look goood

0

northstars12 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

Before there was a Minari there was Minah!

