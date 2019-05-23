Girl's Day's Minah shows confidence in a sleek, high fashion pictorial with 'Esquire'

Girl's Day's Minah, currently greeting viewers as the lovable Uhm Da Da in SBS's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama 'My Absolute Boyfriend', has shed the down-to-earth, working female image of her drama for a sleek, high fashion pictorial.

In the pictorial, Minah oozed with confidence as she took on dynamic poses and expressions to match her chic, experimental fashion styles. Afterward during her interview, Minah talked about taking a hiatus of about 2 years in order to recuperate and rediscover herself. She said, "It's not about whether or not there's something special about me or not. I feel it's important to say to oneself, 'I'm not a special person'."

You can find even more of Minah's solo pictorial cuts in the June issue of 'Esquire'.



