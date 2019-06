Wanna One/HOTSHOT's Sungwoon treated fans to a slightly more unique side of him, in his latest summer pictorial with 'Dazed and Confused' magazine!



For this pictorial, Sungwoon took on 7 pairs of quirky fashion outfits he has not tried often before, challenging intriguing poses and expressions.

Check out some of Sungwoon's preview cuts from the upcoming June issue of 'Dazed' below, and look forward to more of his fashion experiments in the full magazine!