Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Lee Hi reveals pure D-Day poster for comeback title track 'No One' feat. B.I

Only a few more hours to go until Lee Hi's first comeback EP in 3 years!

The D-Day poster for Lee Hi's comeback title track "No One" feat. iKON's B.I highlights the singer's pure, natural charm in white, a subtle contrast from her previous concept posters which boasted, bright colors and props. 

Lee Hi's brand new EP '24℃' contains a total of 5 all-new tracks including "No One", "No Way", "Love Is Over", "1,2" feat. Choi Hyun Suk of TREASURE13, and "20 Min". The full album drops worldwide on May 30 at 6 PM KST!

Queen let's goooo

