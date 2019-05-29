Watch TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first adorable interview with 'iHeart Radio'!

The rookie boys of TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) visited 'iHeart Radio's studio in the U.S for their very first, introductory interview!

In their adorable, introductory interview for U.S. viewers with 'iHeart Radio', TOMORROW x TOGETHER gave a detailed explanation behind their group name and concept, in addition to describing their debut mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Star'.

Meanwhile, TXT recently completed their 1st U.S. showcase tour 'Star in U.S.', stopping in a total of 6 cities from May 9 through May 24. Watch the boys' full interview above!