Watch TOMORROW x TOGETHER's first adorable interview with 'iHeart Radio'!

The rookie boys of TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) visited 'iHeart Radio's studio in the U.S for their very first, introductory interview!

In their adorable, introductory interview for U.S. viewers with 'iHeart Radio', TOMORROW x TOGETHER gave a detailed explanation behind their group name and concept, in addition to describing their debut mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Star'. 

Meanwhile, TXT recently completed their 1st U.S. showcase tour 'Star in U.S.', stopping in a total of 6 cities from May 9 through May 24. Watch the boys' full interview above!

Daxel474 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

Oh wow, Yeojun's english shocked me, didn't know he was that good.


In fact, their all good, interesting.

Eunbean565 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

their so cute, and they know english quietly good, I hope them all the luck in the world

