GOT7's 'Eclipse' revealed as 1st place winner of this week's unaired 'Music Bank'

GOT7 have claimed their 2nd #1 win since their comeback, on the unaired episode of this week's KBS2 'Music Bank'!

According to JYP Entertainment on June 1, GOT7 have been awarded the #1 trophy from 'Music Bank' for the week of May 31 with their comeback title track "Eclipse", from their recently released 9th mini album 'SPINNING TOP : BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY'.

GOT7 also previously took home their 1st #1 trophy on the May 30 broadcast of Mnet's 'M! Countdown'. Congratulations, GOT7!

