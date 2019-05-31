Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

GOT7's 'Eclipse' revealed as 1st place winner of this week's unaired 'Music Bank'

GOT7 have claimed their 2nd #1 win since their comeback, on the unaired episode of this week's KBS2 'Music Bank'!

According to JYP Entertainment on June 1, GOT7 have been awarded the #1 trophy from 'Music Bank' for the week of May 31 with their comeback title track "Eclipse", from their recently released 9th mini album 'SPINNING TOP : BETWEEN SECURITY & INSECURITY'.

GOT7 also previously took home their 1st #1 trophy on the May 30 broadcast of Mnet's 'M! Countdown'. Congratulations, GOT7!

Indri_hapsari775 pts 21 days ago 0
21 days ago

Ow congrats got7 ..2nd win for eclipse...they must be so happy esp jb bcoz its his song

Rodlyne_Cornet66 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

kings got7 okurrt

