Check out the MV making film for Lee Hi's 'No One' feat. B.I!

Lee Hi has released the MV making film for her latest comeback title track, "No One" feat. iKON's B.I!

After introducing "No One" as a new song inspired by veteran jazz signer Han Young Ae's hit track from 1988, Lee Hi takes fans behind the scenes through all of the glittery and glamorous outfits, the gorgeous filming sets, and more. iKON's B.I also makes an appearance in his sparkly pink pants, sharing that he was glad to feature in Lee Hi's comeback title track after receiving help from the vocalist during a survival show in the past.

Meanwhile, Lee Hi recently made her long-awaited comeback with her new EP '24℃' on May 30 at 6 PM KST.