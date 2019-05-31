Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

IZ*ONE take you to a tropical forest in 2nd 'Buenos Aires' MV teaser

IZ*ONE want to bring you along on a tropical adventure with their upcoming Japanese single, "Buenos Aires"!

Giving a glimpse of their vibrant choreography as well as a preview of the catchy chorus to "Buenos Aires", the IZ*ONE members captivate with their upgrades visuals and fun, summery fashion styles. 

IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single album 'Buenos Aires', containing title track "Buenos Aires" as well as all-new tracks like "Tomorrow", "Target", "Younger Boyfriend", and "Human Love", is set to hit store shelves on June 26!

cabbagejuice187 21 days ago
21 days ago

honestly the production sounds horrible... what sad excuse of a sound engineer/mixer did they hire???

The_Fuckin_Dick 21 days ago
21 days ago

Sounds horrible 🤮

