IZ*ONE take you to a tropical forest in 2nd 'Buenos Aires' MV teaser

IZ*ONE want to bring you along on a tropical adventure with their upcoming Japanese single, "Buenos Aires"!

Giving a glimpse of their vibrant choreography as well as a preview of the catchy chorus to "Buenos Aires", the IZ*ONE members captivate with their upgrades visuals and fun, summery fashion styles.

IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single album 'Buenos Aires', containing title track "Buenos Aires" as well as all-new tracks like "Tomorrow", "Target", "Younger Boyfriend", and "Human Love", is set to hit store shelves on June 26!