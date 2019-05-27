Epik High creates big laughs with 'SKY Castle' parody concert poster and its behind-the-scenes video

Epik High has unveiled the final poster for their upcoming small theater concert series.



The hip-hop trio released six posters overall, each matching the theme of a popular Korean movie or television show, with the final being 'HIGH Castle,' their parody of the hit drama 'SKY Castle.'



In the poster, the faces of the Epik High members - Tablo, Mithra, and DJ Tukutz - are all seen recreating the looks and poses of the main characters from the drama, originally played Kim Seo Hyung, Lee Tae Ran, Yum Jung Ah, Yoon Se A, and Oh Na Ra.

The poster has been getting a big response on social media due to how well the members were able to adjust to the character to the point where the concept actually suits them quite well. When the poster was shared through Tablo's personal Instagram account, fans left a number of humored comments, including "Mithra is needlessly beautiful ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ," "Get out of here, Tukutz really matches his! So funny.. ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ He is even cooler than the real character ㅋㅋㅋ," and "No way, why are they pretty? Am I the only one who thinks they look pretty? This is crazy. What's going on? I'm embarrassed for myself."





Later that day, Tablo shared a special behind-the-scenes clip of the photoshoot behind the poster, writing: "The poster is really not fake! Because it was for our concert poster, I was so passionate that I even shaved my legs. This was actual cosplay and not Photoshop."



Meanwhile, Epik High's small theater concert series will be held in Seoul this August.

Check out the full poster and behind-the-scenes video below!