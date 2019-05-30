Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 19 to May 25

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 19 to May 25 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 49,959,839 Points

2. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate" - 40,678,471 Points

3. BTS - "Boy With Luv" - 38,466,109 Points

4. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 38,163,933 Points

5. WINNER - "AH YEAH" - 31,898,345 Points

6. Anne Marrie - "2002" - 31,846,513 Points

7. Park Hyo Shin - "Goodbye" - 30,573,977 Points

8. TWICE - "Fancy" - 28,884,378 Points

9. Billie Ellish - "bad guy" - 28,631,182 Points

10. Bolbbalgan4 - "Bom" - 25,681,452 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. GOT7 - 'Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity'

2. Kim Jae Hwan - 'Another'

3. Kyuhyun - 'The Day We Meet Again'

4. BTS - 'Map of the Soul: Persona'

5. AB6IX - 'B_Complete'

6. Lovelyz - 'Once Upon A Time'

7. The Boyz - 'Bloom Bloom'

8. WINNER - 'WE'

9. Cherry Bullet - 'Love Adventure'

10. Nam Woo Hyun - 'A New Journey'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"



4. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate"

5. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

6. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"



7. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

8. Kassy - "The Day Was Beautiful"

9. Shin Yong Jae - "Haeun"

10. MC The Max - "After You're Gone"



Source: Gaon

