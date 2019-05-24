Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS win #1 + Performances from May 24th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, AB6IX debuted with "Breathe", Kim Jae Hwan debuted with "Begin Again", Lovelyz came back with "When We Were Us (Beautiful Days)", Cherry Bullet made a comeback with "Really Really", NCT 127 were back with "Superhuman", GOT7 made their comeback with "Eclipse", A.C.E returned with "Under Cover", and IZ came back with "Eden".

As for the winners, BTS and WINNER were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv". Congrats to BTS!

Other performers included: Oh My GirlEXIDWeki MekiNC.ABVNDITThe BoyzKim Dong HanVERIVERY, and Dongkiz.

Watch the performances below!

