B1A4's agency denies reports of Jinyoung's upcoming military enlistment

B1A4's agency denied reports of Jinyoung's upcoming military enlistment.



On May 24, reports stated Jinyoung was getting ready to enlist as an active-duty soldier in June. However, B1A4's label LINK8 Entertainment clarified, "He's currently waiting for his draft notice. The date of his enlistment has not been set yet."



Jinyoung, who was born in November of 1991, is nearing the maximum age limit of 28 for mandatory military service, so he's expected to enlist within the next year. He's currently starring in the Netflix drama 'My First First Love'.



