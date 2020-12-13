Super Junior unveils comeback note for scheduled content releases ahead of 10th album 'The Renaissance'

Super Junior has revealed their comeback note ahead of their 10th album release in January.

On December 14 KST, the group from SJ Label unveiled a comeback note containing their release schedule for upcoming teasers and promotional materials for 'The Renaissance'. As the group's 10th full album, 'The Renaissance' will also celebrate the group's 15th anniversary together since debut.

According to the comeback note, more teaser images will be released later today and tomorrow, followed by a performance video on the 16th and original YouTube contents on the 17th and the 18th.

Are you excited for their 10th full album?