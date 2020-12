IZ*ONE's "Panorama" has taken #1 for this week's unaired episode of 'Inkigayo.'

'Inkigayo' did not air today as broadcasts have concluded for 2020. However, as usual, the show announced its rankings — and IZ*ONE's latest single ended up on top this week.



With 6,907 total points, the group beat out Jang Bum Joon and KyoungSeo, who had a total of 5,027 and 4,844, respectively.

Congratulations to IZ*ONE on this week's 'Inkigayo' win!