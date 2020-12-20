8

Super Junior reveals another comeback note for upcoming 10th album release

Super Junior has revealed another comeback note for their upcoming releases!

On December 21, the boy group unveiled this follow-up comeback note that contains several dates for their upcoming teaser releases. After releasing the performance video for 'Burn The Floor', a pre-release for their 10th album 'The Renaissance', the group has been getting fans hyped up for more materials to come.

According to the note, Super Junior will reveal two 'versatile ver.' teaser images today and tomorrow, followed by an 'animated film' and original variety content.

Stay tuned for more updates!

 

