4

0

Misc
Posted by germainej 20 minutes ago

Rookie girl group Lunarsolar announce official fan club name

AKP STAFF

Lunarsolar have announced their official fan club name.

In a recent video, Lunarsolar reveal their fan club name as Haedal, which has two meanings - one referring to the sun and moon and the second like a sea otter holding hands in water. The name was voted on by fans, and the girl group members thanked Haedal, saying, "Thank you so much again for all your votes. I wish we could make many good memories with 'Haedal' from now on."

Lunarsolar made their debut with their first single album 'SOLAR: Flare' and title track "OH YA YA YA".

Check out Lunarsolar's fan club announcement above!

  1. Lunarsolar
0 373 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
21 hours ago   66   56,984

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND