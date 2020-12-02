Rookie girl group Lunarsolar announce official fan club name

Lunarsolar have announced their official fan club name.



In a recent video, Lunarsolar reveal their fan club name as Haedal, which has two meanings - one referring to the sun and moon and the second like a sea otter holding hands in water. The name was voted on by fans, and the girl group members thanked Haedal, saying, "Thank you so much again for all your votes. I wish we could make many good memories with 'Haedal' from now on."



Lunarsolar made their debut with their first single album 'SOLAR: Flare' and title track "OH YA YA YA".



Check out Lunarsolar's fan club announcement above!