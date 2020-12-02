BTS reveal 'Dynamite' performance from 'FNS Music Festival'

BTS have released a performance video of "Dynamite" from the 'FNS Music Festival'.



In the performance video, BTS perform their all-English track in a bright art gallery. The Big Hit Entertainment group performed on the first night of Japanese network Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival' on December 2 KST, and fans who missed it can watch it above.



Watch BTS' "Dynamite" performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



