Posted by germainej 35 minutes ago

BTS reveal 'Dynamite' performance from 'FNS Music Festival'

BTS have released a performance video of "Dynamite" from the 'FNS Music Festival'.

In the performance video, BTS perform their all-English track in a bright art gallery. The Big Hit Entertainment group performed on the first night of Japanese network Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival' on December 2 KST, and fans who missed it can watch it above.

Watch BTS' "Dynamite" performance above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

jthymia274 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

When V touched Yoongi's painting 😭

taeswife06137,013 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

The way I screamed when Taehyung touched Yoongi's painting...

They're so beautiful! Thank you so much BTS! Please rest well and take care!

