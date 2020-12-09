Jamie (Park Ji Min) has dropped her music video for "5 Christmas Languages".
In the MV, Jamie throws a holiday party with her friends, but love is on her mind. "5 Christmas Languages" is her special winter single, and it's about wanting someone by your side on Christmas.
Watch Jamie's "5 Christmas Languages" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Jamie (Park Ji Min) throws a holiday party in '5 Christmas Languages' MV
