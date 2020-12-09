TWICE's Mina drops teaser video for 'Yes, I am Mina' photobook

TWICE's Mina has dropped a teaser video for her 'Yes, I am Mina' photobook.



The teaser gives fans a preview of Mina's photo shoot session for her first ever solo photobook. In her latest teaser for 'Yes, I am Mina', Mina takes on a casual look in the pool, an elegant concept in gowns, and a chic look in a convertible.



Check out Mina's new 'Yes, I am Mina' teaser above and her previous one below if you missed it.



