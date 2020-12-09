BLACKPINK call for climate action for 'UN Climate Change Conference'

BLACKPINK are promoting the 'UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021'.



In the promotional video, the YG Entertainment girl group call BLINKS to support climate action in their area. They further promote the upcoming 'UN Climate Change Conference', also known as 'COP26', being held in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1-12, 2021.



Check out BLACKPINK's video above and the 'COP26' website here.