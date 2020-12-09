9

9

Teaser
Posted by germainej 57 minutes ago

BLACKPINK call for climate action for 'UN Climate Change Conference'

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK are promoting the 'UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021'.

In the promotional video, the YG Entertainment girl group call BLINKS to support climate action in their area. They further promote the upcoming 'UN Climate Change Conference', also known as 'COP26', being held in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1-12, 2021.

Check out BLACKPINK's video above and the 'COP26' website here

  1. BLACKPINK
3 1,720 Share 50% Upvoted

1

krell-5,242 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

0

henry1984341,872 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

wow some of you people hate blackpink so much you're going to downvote an article where they're trying to spread a message to actually save the planet what is wrong with you people

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND