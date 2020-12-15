4

Epitone Project reveals 'Sleepless' MV feat. Younha & starring Kim Seon Ho

Epitone Project has revealed his music video for "Sleepless" featuring Younha.

In the MV, actor Kim Seon Ho plays the role of man filming memories and thinking back on the past in tears. "Sleepless" is the latest single by one-man project group Epitone Project, and it's a ballad about the fear of someone leaving you.

Watch Epitone Project's "Sleepless" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.


