4

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej 2 hours ago

Hyunseung walks the city at night in 'I Just Can't Stop Loving You' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Hyunseung has dropped his music video teaser for "I Just Can't Stop Loving You".

In the MV teaser, Hyunseung walks the city at night cast in colored lights. His digital single "I Want to Warm Your Cold Hands" is his first solo release since his album 'MY' released in May of 2015 as well as his first since his military discharge.

Hyunseung's upcoming single drops on December 17 KST. Check out his previous teasers here, here, and here

  1. B2ST
  2. Hyunseung
  3. I JUST CANT STOP LOVING YOU
2 318 Share 100% Upvoted

0

propertyofchani435 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

i can tell i'm gonna love this!

i cant wait

Share

-1

luvduv-439 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

waste of money

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND