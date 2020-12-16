Hyunseung walks the city at night in 'I Just Can't Stop Loving You' MV teaser

Hyunseung has dropped his music video teaser for "I Just Can't Stop Loving You".



In the MV teaser, Hyunseung walks the city at night cast in colored lights. His digital single "I Want to Warm Your Cold Hands" is his first solo release since his album 'MY' released in May of 2015 as well as his first since his military discharge.



Hyunseung's upcoming single drops on December 17 KST. Check out his previous teasers here, here, and here.