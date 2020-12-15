Former B2ST member Hyunseung hits the city in latest solo comeback teaser images

Former B2ST member Hyunseung has released his latest teaser images for his solo comeback.



In the concept photos, Hyunseung hits the city at night cast in colored lights. His digital single "I Want to Warm Your Cold Hands" is his first solo release since his album 'MY' released in May of 2015 as well as his first since his military discharge.



Hyunseung's upcoming single drops on December 17 KST. Check out his previous teasers here and here.



Are you excited for his comeback?

