Posted by germainej 2 hours ago

TWICE reveal 'Cry For Me' concept teaser photos feat. Sana & Tzuyu

AKP STAFF

TWICE have revealed their 'Cry For Me' concept teaser photos featuring Sana and Tzuyu.

After Dahyun & Jihyo and Momo & Mina, Sana and Tzuyu continue with TWICE's sleek, sophisticated concept for the upcoming single. "Cry For Me" is set to drop on December 18 at 2PM KST.

Check out TWICE Sana and Tzuyu's 'Cry For Me' teaser photos below!

miki965 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Left the prettiest for the end *-*

Nicole_Cervantes1,070 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago
Instant gay panic! No Sana, no life!! 😍

