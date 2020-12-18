Only some Seventeen members may perform at the '2020 KBS Gayo Festival' as others are still awaiting COVID19 test results

On December 18, a representative of Pledis Entertainment spoke with media outlets regarding the COVID19 test results of the Seventeen members.

Back on December 17, it was reported that Seventeen took part in precautionary COVID19 testing after being notified that a hair artist whom they worked with had contact with Golden Child member Jaehyun recently. Golden Child member Jaehyun tested positive for the virus on the morning of December 17.

According to the Pledis Entertainment rep today, "We have not received the test results of all of the members yet. Only the members who received their negative test results are currently waiting to record for the '2020 KBS Gayo Festival'."

The '2020 KBS Gayo Festival' is expected to air later tonight on December 18 at 8:30 PM KST.