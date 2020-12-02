4

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej 53 minutes ago

2PM's Jun.K reveals 'Parallel Lines' track film for '20 Mins'

AKP STAFF

2PM's Jun.K has revealed his track film for "Parallel Lines" for his upcoming '20 Mins' album.

In teaser video above, Jun.K sits thoughtfully as he writes a letter and puts it in an envelope. "Parallel Lines" is a track from his upcoming mini album '20 Mins', which is his first release since "This is Not a Song, 1929" this past June.

Watch Jun.K's "Parallel Lines" teaser above and his track film for "Home" and "Sketchbook" if you missed them.

  1. 2PM
  2. Jun.K
  3. 20 MINS
  4. PARALLEL LINES
1 121 Share 100% Upvoted

0

DMV2DMZ515 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Sounds like a slower and smoother R'N'B version might be more vibey for J's vocals.

Share
NCT
NCT 2020 stomp the stage in 'Resonance' MV
4 hours ago   6   3,152
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
20 hours ago   82   37,641

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND