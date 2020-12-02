2PM's Jun.K reveals 'Parallel Lines' track film for '20 Mins'

2PM's Jun.K has revealed his track film for "Parallel Lines" for his upcoming '20 Mins' album.



In teaser video above, Jun.K sits thoughtfully as he writes a letter and puts it in an envelope. "Parallel Lines" is a track from his upcoming mini album '20 Mins', which is his first release since "This is Not a Song, 1929" this past June.



Watch Jun.K's "Parallel Lines" teaser above and his track film for "Home" and "Sketchbook" if you missed them.