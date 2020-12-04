ONEWE's Younghoon & Kanghyun duo up in 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos

ONEWE's Younghoon and Kanghyun are featured in the latest 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos.
After ONEWE's concept in black suits, Younghoon and Kangkyun are continuing on with a comfy concept in beige. ONEWE's first single album 'Memory: Illusion' is set to drop on December 11 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!
Posted by 49 minutes ago
