ONEWE's Younghoon & Kanghyun duo up in 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos

ONEWE's Younghoon and Kanghyun are featured in the latest 'Memory: Illusion' concept photos.



After ONEWE's concept in black suits, Younghoon and Kangkyun are continuing on with a comfy concept in beige. ONEWE's first single album 'Memory: Illusion' is set to drop on December 11 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on ONEWE's comeback!