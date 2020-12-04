3

GHOST9 stand tall in 'W.ALL' group teaser image

GHOST9 have revealed their latest group teaser image for 'W.ALL'.

In the teaser image, the GHOST9 members stand tall as they take on a street, casual concept. "W.ALL" is the title track of the group's second mini album 'PRE EPISODE 2: W.ALL', which drops on December 10 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on GHOST9

