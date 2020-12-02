9

2PM's Jun.K unveils 'Home' track film for '20 Mins'

2PM's Jun.K has unveiled the "Home" track film for '20 Mins'.

In the teaser video, Jun.K thinks to himself as he sips a cup of coffee. '20 Mins' marks the 2PM member's first mini album since his discharge from the military and his first release since "This is Not a Song, 1929" this past June.

Stay tuned for updates on Jun.K's comeback!



