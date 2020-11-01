SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa reveals video teaser introducing each member

SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa has dropped a new teaser video.

On November 2, the rookie group unveiled a video titled 'SYNK, æspa', in which each member is introduced with colorful visual effects! Soon to debut, the members also each have an avatar, as the group name aespa takes on the meaning of 'avatar x experience' with the English word 'Aspect'. Seeing this video, fans are already sharing their excitement to await the new 4-member girl group's debut.



Stay tuned for more updates!