SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa reveals video teaser introducing each member

SM Entertainment's new girl group aespa has dropped a new teaser video.

On November 2, the rookie group unveiled a video titled 'SYNK, æspa', in which each member is introduced with colorful visual effects! Soon to debut, the members also each have an avatar, as the group name aespa takes on the meaning of 'avatar x experience' with the English word 'Aspect'. Seeing this video, fans are already sharing their excitement to await the new 4-member girl group's debut.

a_kpop_lover258 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

i was really hyped up for this group cause there was rumors at the time sm doing girl generation sister group then herin lami yiyang koeun lami started leaving and the more i see idk im not feeling it tbh it seems like they are gonna be another experimental group like fx but i wish them all the best and hope they are successful 💕

krysica32 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I'm ready to stan them, and I hope they can differentiate themselves since most of new ggs are going for the badass concept. I want a group that can do various concepts from fantasy, to cute, to military, etc. Versatility!

