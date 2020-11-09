Taemin continues to evolve his identity in dynamic MV for 'IDEA: 理想' featuring BoA

Taemin is back with the second part of his 3rd full-length solo album!

On November 9 KST, the SHINee member unveiled 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 2,' including his new single "IDEA: 理想."

"IDEA: 理想," which also features labelmate BoA, is a dance-pop track that combines a groove-heavy section with another lighter and stylish sound. The song's concept is inspired by Plato's 'Theory of Forms,' particularly representing the process of escaping from one's previous self to discover their new one.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the album's release, Taemin will be holding a special VLIVE at 9 PM KST, where he will introduce the new album, offer a behind-the-scenes look at each song, hold an album unboxing, and communicate with fans.

Check out the music video for "IDEA: 理想" above!

