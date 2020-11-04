4

6

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Bolbbalgan4 drop 'Red Lipstick' & 'Dancing Cartoon' MVs

AKP STAFF

Bolbbalgan4 have dropped their music videos for "Red Lipstick" and "Dancing Cartoon".

In the MV above, Ahn Ji Young is a bit timid until she puts on her red lipstick, and in the below MV, she meets an adorable bunny in her neighborhood. "Red Lipstick" and "Dancing Cartoon" are from her new single 'Filmlet'.

Watch Bolbbalgan4's new MVs, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Bolbbalgan4
  2. RED LIPSTICK
  3. DANCING CARTOON
