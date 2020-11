MAMAMOO has released a special video for their fans.

The special video is filmed as if the girls are video calling each other and their fans to wish them a good night. The song "Good Night" is the last track on their 10th mini-album 'Travel', which featured pre-release song "Dingga" and title song "AYA". The mini-album also includes "Travel", "Chuck", and "Diamond."

Watch the clip above.