MAMAMOO unveils mesmerizing performance teaser video for 'AYA'

MAMAMOO has dropped the performance teaser for their upcoming song.

On November 2, the girl group unveiled the performance video for "AYA", the title track of their upcoming album 'Travel'. In this teaser, the girls get wild as they bring out their raw energy through the dance performance. Fans are already excited about the concept, as some are leaving comments, such as: "This going to be epic", "We need to call the firefighters because our girls are on FIREEEEE", "This song is so mysterious Bermuda triangle just cried in a corner".

Stay tuned for the drop of 'Travel' on November 3 KST!



LoveKpopfromAust2,746 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Outstanding! This will be a great comeback for sure.

Roberto_Lopez-130 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The alt left will going to scream "CA, they are racist like white supremacist!!!!!" No idiots, 90% of the world dont even know this word exist.

controversies about the use of culture only happen in exceptional cases. For example, india GP dont care abou other people usage of bindi or maang tikka


But they care about usage of gods as aesthetics. Because of this GP India only attacked BP when they used gods in the clip, but never judged them for using bindi


There are few Indians who complain about "CA", people indoctrinated by the alt left cultural American imperialism. The same thing occurs with japan yukata or Chinese Cheongsam.

Go mamamoo, make this comeback a success and let these imperialist cultural xenophobic Americans very pressed

