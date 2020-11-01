MAMAMOO unveils mesmerizing performance teaser video for 'AYA'

MAMAMOO has dropped the performance teaser for their upcoming song.

On November 2, the girl group unveiled the performance video for "AYA", the title track of their upcoming album 'Travel'. In this teaser, the girls get wild as they bring out their raw energy through the dance performance. Fans are already excited about the concept, as some are leaving comments, such as: "This going to be epic", "We need to call the firefighters because our girls are on FIREEEEE", "This song is so mysterious Bermuda triangle just cried in a corner".

Stay tuned for the drop of 'Travel' on November 3 KST!





