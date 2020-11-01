aespa's Karina and EXO's Kai stun netizens with their visuals during virtual showcase for Hyundai TUCSON

Netizens are gushing over two particular idols featured in the latest performance showcase for SM x Hyundai Motors.

On the night of November 1 KST, Hyundai Motors live streamed the virtual showcase for the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, featuring EXO's Kai and aespa's Karina. As the main character, Kai leads the narrative through his interpretative dance and acting skills, followed by the breathtaking entrance of Karina.

The two idols' visuals appearing in the same frame stunned netizens. Especially Karina, who has yet to make her debut as SM's new girl group aespa, is already gaining attention for her vocal and dancing abilities.

On a popular community forum, netizens posted GIFs and left comments, such as:

"Their visuals together OMG"

"Karina's mole is definitely her charm!"

"She's super pretty....if you look at the original video she's even prettier"

"How is her face that small??"

"She kind of has the visuals of a beautiful mermaid"

"Kai's also handsome but Karinaaaaaa omg"

"She certainly has a unique face"

What did you think of the showcase video?

