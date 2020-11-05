Hang out in Seoul with NCT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, & more in a teaser for KBS2's new travel series 'Play Seoul'

KBS x Seoul Tourism Organization's collaboration travel series 'Play Seoul' has revealed its first teaser!

In 'Play Seoul', various K-Pop idol stars will be traveling to all corners of Seoul to share with fans a virtual vacation experience. The teaser clip features K-Pop artists such as NCT, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz, ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, Kim Chung Ha, BVNDIT, and more, heading off on their very own Seoul travel adventures.

'Play Seoul' this coming November 17 via YouTube first, available through both KBS Kpop and VisitSeoul's official channels. The series will also air via KBS2 and KBS World starting on November 22. Will you be watching?

