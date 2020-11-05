A Pink's Bomi & Namjoo, Seventeen's Mingyu & Hoshi attend recording for a new episode of 'Running Man'

According to media outlet reports on November 6, A Pink's Bomi, Namjoo, Seventeen's Mingyu, Hoshi, and comedians Kim Soo Yong and Nam Chang Hee recently attended a recording for a new episode of SBS's 'Running Man'!

The episode featuring Bomi, Namjoo, Mingyu, Hoshi, Kim Soo Yong, and Nam Chang Hee is expected to air later this month on November 15. Meanwhile, A Pink currently hold the record of being the K-Pop girl group with the most 'Running Man' appearances of all time.

Will you be watching this upcoming episode?