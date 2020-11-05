Ha Sung Woon rides a wave in mysterious 'Forbidden Island' MV teaser

Ha Sung Woon has dropped a music video teaser for "Forbidden Island".



In the mysterious MV teaser, Ha Sung Woon rides a wave in a flowing, silver suit. "Forbidden Island" is the title song of his third mini album 'Mirage', which is due out on November 9 KST.



Watch Ha Sung Woon's "Forbidden Island" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.