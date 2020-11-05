1

Music Video
Sung Si Kyung sings 'Leaning on You' for 'The Tale of a Gumiho' OST

Sung Si Kyung is the voice behind "Leaning on You" for 'The Tale of a Gumiho' OST.

In the music video, Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook) and Nam Ji Ah/Ah Eum (Jo Bo Ah) settle in home together like a married couple would do. "Leaning on You" is a lyrical and romantic ballad about the fateful love between the two main characters. 

Check out Sung Si Kyung's "Leaning on You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments. Have you been watching 'The Tale of a Gumiho'?

