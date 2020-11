GOT7's "You Calling My Name" is the group's latest song to hit 100 million views on its MV.

The song was released just a little over a year ago on November 4, 2019. It joins the boys' other MVs such as "Just Right", "If You Do", "Never Ever", "A", "Lullaby", and "Hard Carry" in the group's 100 million views club. "Just Right" has almost 350 million views, while "If You Do" is closing in on 200 million.

Congratulations to GOT7. You can watch the MV again above.