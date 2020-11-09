21

Music Video
Posted by danisurst

GFRIEND undergoes a disco transformation in playful MV for 'MAGO'

GFRIEND is officially back!

On November 9 KST, the Source Music girl group unveiled their 3rd full-length album '回:Walpurgis Night,' featuring the title track "MAGO." The album is the third of their '' series, following the releases of both '回: Labyrinth' and '回: Song of the Sirens' earlier this year.

"MAGO," which was members Eunha, Yuju, and Umji participated in the making of, is a disco-pop track complete with an addictive chorus, retro synthesizer, and a danceable drum beat and bassline. Matching the vibe of the song, the music video shows the members performing a playful 70's party-like choreography.

Meanwhile, GFRIEND will be hosting a comeback show on SBS MTV at 8 PM on the same day.

Check out the "MAGO" music video above!

Nana1998275
18 minutes ago

This sexy and female concept suit them more the others😊

enzoa237
15 minutes ago

I like it, but this has nothing to do with disco or the 70ies, it's more like 90ies europop.

