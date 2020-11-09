GFRIEND undergoes a disco transformation in playful MV for 'MAGO'

GFRIEND is officially back!



On November 9 KST, the Source Music girl group unveiled their 3rd full-length album '回:Walpurgis Night,' featuring the title track "MAGO." The album is the third of their '回' series, following the releases of both '回: Labyrinth' and '回: Song of the Sirens' earlier this year.



"MAGO," which was members Eunha, Yuju, and Umji participated in the making of, is a disco-pop track complete with an addictive chorus, retro synthesizer, and a danceable drum beat and bassline. Matching the vibe of the song, the music video shows the members performing a playful 70's party-like choreography.



Meanwhile, GFRIEND will be hosting a comeback show on SBS MTV at 8 PM on the same day.

Check out the "MAGO" music video above!