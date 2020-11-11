BLACKPINK respond to fan naming her baby after them

BLACKPINK have responded to a fan naming her baby after them.



During a V Live broadcast for their third-year anniversary, BLACKPINK were surprised to hear news about what a fan named her child. One BLINK shared, "My daughter is named after you girls," and later revealed she named her child a combination of Lisa and Rose - Lalise.



The members expressed, "Oh really? How pretty! That's nice." Other fans also expressed another popular name as a combination of Jennie and Jisoo - Jensoo.



What do you think of Lalisa and Jensoo? Check out the full V live below!