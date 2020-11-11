12

18

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK respond to fan naming her baby after them

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK have responded to a fan naming her baby after them.

During a V Live broadcast for their third-year anniversary, BLACKPINK were surprised to hear news about what a fan named her child. One BLINK shared, "My daughter is named after you girls," and later revealed she named her child a combination of Lisa and RoseLalise

The members expressed, "Oh really? How pretty! That's nice." Other fans also expressed another popular name as a combination of Jennie and JisooJensoo.

What do you think of Lalisa and Jensoo? Check out the full V live below!

  1. BLACKPINK
14 13,065 Share 40% Upvoted

1

quark1239513,558 pts 42 minutes ago 3
42 minutes ago

This is just as cringe as naming your kid after a Game of Thrones character. Don't give your kid a name where they have a chance of being embarrassed to answer "So how did your parents come up with that?"

Share

3 more replies

1

blackvelvet-once240 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

I remember rosé then saying “ please don’t”. lmaoooo 😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TXT
TXT unveil 'We Lost the Summer' teaser videos
31 minutes ago   3   401

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND