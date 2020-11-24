VICTON officially postpone their comeback as members + staff will be in precautionary self-quarantine

VICTON have officially decided to postpone their comeback.

Originally, the group was scheduled to return with the release of their 1st full album 'Voice: The Future Is Now' on December 1. However, back on November 23, all 7 of the VICTON members underwent COVID19 testing, after discovering that a staff member from a recent 1theK web variety content has tested positive for the virus.

Fortunately, all 7 VICTON members as well as 5 of their staff members who also attended the filming have tested negative for COVID19.

Now, according to Play M Entertainment, "The investigation surrounding the COVID19 carrier and their potential routes is still ongoing, and so as a precautionary measure to ensure to safety of all people involved, the VICTON members and the Play M staff members have decided to self-quarantine for 14-days voluntarily."

The label continued, "Furthermore, due to the sudden increase in COVID19 cases and the instatement of social distancing protocol phase #2, there have been various sudden schedule changes and other issues which will make it more difficult to continue comeback preparations; as a result, we have inevitably decided to postpone the album release. We apologize for causing concerns, and we also ask for fans' generous understanding. The boys will prepare tenfold and return with a good image. Thank you."