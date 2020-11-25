Rapper Giant Pink expresses feelings on getting married

Rapper Giant Pink expressed her feelings on getting married.



Giant Pink and her non-celebrity husband tied the knot on November 22 KST, and on the 25th, she wrote on Instagram, "Now I'm coming to my senses... Weddings aren't easy... lol. I have never been out of my life like this in my life. It was a happy wedding with many people's congratulations."



She also shared a photo of herself and her husband, a restaurant businessman, kissing at their wedding.



Congratulations to Giant Pink, her husband, and their families once again!