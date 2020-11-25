51

7

News
Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Rapper Giant Pink expresses feelings on getting married

AKP STAFF

Rapper Giant Pink expressed her feelings on getting married.

Giant Pink and her non-celebrity husband tied the knot on November 22 KST, and on the 25th, she wrote on Instagram, "Now I'm coming to my senses... Weddings aren't easy... lol. I have never been out of my life like this in my life. It was a happy wedding with many people's congratulations."

She also shared a photo of herself and her husband, a restaurant businessman, kissing at their wedding.

Congratulations to Giant Pink, her husband, and their families once again!

  1. Giant Pink
2 5,293 Share 88% Upvoted

1

claral3,857 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Congratulations. Almost didn't recognized her. Beautiful picture and beautiful couple. Wish them the best.

Share

0

hewob47977-36 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

My last month check was for 11000 dollars... Everything I did was basic online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this office I found over the web and they paid me for it 95 bucks each hour... Attempt it yourself....Check this site

JOBS82

must include" .Com" ...............with JOBS82

then open this site

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS finally nominated for The GRAMMYs!
2 days ago   224   56,798

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND