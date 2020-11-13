Song Min Ho confesses that his insomnia is cured whenever he comes to 'New Journey To The West' recordings

On the November 13 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West' season 8, WINNER's Song Min Ho puzzled his fellow cast members by confessing that he suffered from insomnia.

On this episode, all of the 'New Journey To The West' cast members went around to reflect on their individual weaknesses. When Song Min Ho's turn came, he said, "I have insomnia."

In response to this, some of the cast members - especially Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun - looked at Song Min Ho curiously. Song Min Ho then quickly added on, "But actually, whenever I come to 'New Journey To The West' recordings, it is somehow cured."

The reason that Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun were so puzzled by Song Min Ho's comment was that on 'New Journey To The West', Song Min Ho tends to sleep very well at night, rooming together with all of his fellow crew members! In fact, Song Min Ho was even labeled the official "sleepy-head" of season 8, as he the members attested that Song Min Ho fell asleep the most during their car rides to and from various locations. Song Min Ho even began dozing off during a recent episode where Kang Ho Dong had to fulfill a mission of carrying out his very own live broadcast!

Song Min Ho admitted, "I don't remember what happened during that live broadcast. I have insomnia, but I also sleep too much. And I also have dreams."

