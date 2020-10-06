Weki Meki dance with works of art in 'Cool' MV teaser

Weki Meki have dropped their second music video teaser for "Cool"!



In the MV teaser, Weki Meki dance in the middle of works of art. "Cool" is the title track of the Fantagio Music girl group's fourth mini album 'New Rules', which drops on October 8 KST.



Catch Weki Meki's latest "Cool" MV teaser above and their first MV teaser here if you missed it.