Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Weki Meki dance with works of art in 'Cool' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki have dropped their second music video teaser for "Cool"!

In the MV teaser, Weki Meki dance in the middle of works of art. "Cool" is the title track of the Fantagio Music girl group's fourth mini album 'New Rules', which drops on October 8 KST.

Catch Weki Meki's latest "Cool" MV teaser above and their first MV teaser here if you missed it.

  1. Weki Meki
  2. COOL
1

cabbagejuice1,933 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

i gotta say this looks and sounds so much better than oopsy already

1

Pendragonx2,222 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago
Can't wait for this next visual and audio assault <3 <3

