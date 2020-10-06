Dawn whistles in black and white in 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' feat. Jessi MV teaser

Dawn has dropped his music video teaser for "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.



In the MV teaser, the rapper dances along to whistling in black-and-white settings. Dawn's first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' and title track featuring Jessi mark his first release under P Nation since "Money" in November of last year, and it's dropping on October 9 KST.



Watch Dawn's "DAWNDIDIDAWN" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.