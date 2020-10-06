28

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dawn whistles in black and white in 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' feat. Jessi MV teaser

Dawn has dropped his music video teaser for "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.

In the MV teaser, the rapper dances along to whistling in black-and-white settings. Dawn's first mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' and title track featuring Jessi mark his first release under P Nation since "Money" in November of last year, and it's dropping on October 9 KST.

Watch Dawn's "DAWNDIDIDAWN" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Hyuna and Dawn were meant to be promoting around the same time. While I hope Hyuna recovers soon and releases her new music, I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing for either of them to promote independently. The couple schtick is only going to get them so far. Hyuna's a big enough name that she can survive on her own, but if Dawn wants a career other than as Hyuna's plus one, he needs time and space like now to promote himself.

