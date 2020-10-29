5

Posted by beansss

Veteran vocal trio Sweet Sorrow harmonizes with IU in emotional 'Small Room' MV

Veteran vocal trio Sweet Sorrow has partnered up with IU for a special collaboration single, "Small Room"!

During her debut days, IU appeared as a regular guest on Sweet Sorrow's radio program 'Ten Ten Club', where she garnered attention for her live vocal covers. Now, the two artists have reunited for an emotional ballad number, where IU and the members of Sweet Sorrow harmonize beautifully not only with one another, but with the sentimental piano and string sounds. 

Sweet Sorrow's "Small Room" is composed and written by member Kim Young Woo. Listen to the melodic track above, perfect for a chilly fall evening!

