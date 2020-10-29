WINNER's Song Min Ho challenges his inner self in 'D-Day' comeback poster

WINNER's Song Min Ho is facing himself head on as he prepares to return with his 2nd full solo album, 'Take'!

Featuring a total of 12 all-new tracks, Song Min Ho's 'Take' drops this October 30 at 6 PM KST. In his latest D-Day comeback poster, Song Min Ho looks deep into himself through the mirror under dramatic, red lighting, hinting at the reflective mood of his title track "Run Away".

Look forward to a variety of music genres in Song Min Ho's 2nd full album, available in less than 24 hours!