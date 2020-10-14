TXT release individual teaser clip of Taehyun for their upcoming mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

TXT is ready to release their mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' as they continue to release individual teasers.

On October 15 at midnight KST, TXT continued to release more teaser material for each member. This time, member Taehyun showed off the virtual world with green pasture and bluebirds as he prepares his fans to join in on the adventure.

TXT plans to release more individual teasers and will return with 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!