Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER run wild in a 2020 version of the random play dance feat. cover songs on 'Weekly Idol'!

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER appeared as guests on the October 28 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol'!

On this day, TOMORROW x TOGETHER took on a 2020 version of 'Weekly Idol's signature 'Random Play Dance' game, featuring not only the group's own songs, but songs they covered in the past! Confused by surprises like Oh My Girl's "Dolphin", SHINee's "Replay", as well as over what verses of their own songs they were hearing, TOMORROW x TOGETHER earned whistle warnings from MC Eunhyuk twice before finally succeeding in the difficult game!

In addition, the boys performed a white room version of their comeback title track "Blue Hour", spent time updating fans on what they've been up to lately, plus more. Check out TXT's random play dance on this week's 'Weekly Idol', as well as other clips from the episode below!

